Bulolo, Bialla to benefit from programme

NATIONAL Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru says Bulolo in Morobe and Bialla in West New Britain will be the first to benefit from a World Bank-funded water supply programme.

“The total funding for this programme is K170 million, with Water PNG as the implementing agency. Bialla and Bulolo are the first two districts being prepared for construction under the programme,” Maru said.

Maru said Wapenamanda in Enga, Misima in Milne Bay, Kurumul in Jiwaka, Tari in Hela, Palmalmal in East New Britain, Ialibu in Southern Highland, Bogia in Madang and Vanimo in West Sepik would also be covered.

