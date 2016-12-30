Bulolo coffee farmers earn K190,00-plus

BULOLO coffee farmers in Morobe have earned more than K190,000 through their collective effort and determination, according to MP Sam Basil.

It includes farmers from Biaru, Ilabu village who under the Ilahalai Coffee Cooperation produced 777 parchment bags of coffee and transporting them to Lae along the Wau Kasangare road.

The total weight was 38,214 kg while earned them K199,100.

Basil said this was a first for the district in terms of rural wealth creation.

He attributed their achievement to the initiative of the Bulolo District Development Authority’s programmes on road maintenance and improvement.

He said there was a need for greater road links to Port Moresby.

“Lae, Alotau, Popondetta, and the two Sepik provincial capitals should all be connected by road into the nation’s capital to enable local trucking businesses, rural farmers and the villages along the road corridors from small to medium businesses to flourish from the spinoffs,” Basil said.

“In a small way we have witnessed this success of linking farmers using rural district roads.

“But in a big way Papua New Guinea can benefit if the Government takes ownership of those important links to see the same success that the Biaru people are creating today for themselves.”

Basil said Papua New Guinea should have more rural farmers contributing to the economy.

CIC officers in Bulolo witnessed the nursery programme of 12,500 coffee seedlings for the Biaru villages and pledged their continued support with the District Development Authority’s.

