Bulolo needs you Basil

I READ with interest an article in The National which quoted Deputy Opposition Leader Sam Basil as saying that he is going to investigate all corrupt MPs in the Government and send them to Bomana Prison to eat brown rice if Pangu Pati forms the government after the 2017 general elections.

Such a statement is childish and unnecessary for someone of his stature. It can also be seen as defamatory .

While Basil is so concerned about the corruption issues affecting our current Government, he has forgotten that his own Bulolo district has two of its most senior public servants – the district administrator and district education coordinator – currently in the National Court for misappropriating K84,000 of public funds belonging to a remote Tekadu Primary School.

Also, the Police Fraud Squad from Port Moresby were here in Bulolo town last month looking into the district’s books regarding the missing K6 million that was sent to Bulolo in 2009 when MP Sam Basil was the National Planning Minister for a state-of-the-art district headquarters.

This building project was supposed to be built in Wau town but it never eventuated.

If the Bulolo MP wants to really fight against corruption in PNG than he can do so by starting in his own electorate.

Watchdog

Wau, Morobe

