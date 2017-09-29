Bumbu River poses new threat for businesses

THE BUMBU River in the heart of Lae City is threatening businesshouses, residential areas and schools after the rainy season in Morobe earlier this year.

One of the schools affected, Lae Christian Academy (LCA), had some land washed away by the Bumbu as it changed course during the rainy season.

LCA board chairman Philip Rehder said yesterday said that if rain continued in the next few weeks, the school’s church building would fall into the river.

“This is not only affecting us but other residential and businesshouses and churches are facing the threat too.”

Rehder said the school management has organised to raise money to divert the river away from the school.

He said others affected by the river would also be consulted before they channelled the river away from them and avoid future threats or inconveniences.

He called on all affected by the Bumbu River to speak as one and let the authorities know of their concerns.

It is understood that authorities in Lae have been made aware of the matter.

Meanwhile, provincial disaster coordinator Charlie Masange said river training and scoping work have been done over a month ago.

He said some temporary work to prevent the on-going erosion were in place, however, the issue now was to secure enough funds from higher authorities for a permanent diversion of the floodwaters.

