Bumbu River seen as threat to Lae city

By NICHOLAS SIREO

BUMBU River in the heart of Lae could wash away parts of the city if relevant authorities do nothing to prevent further erosion, former Lae mayor James Khay says.

He sounded the warning as the rainy season continues to cause erosion and endanger properties and homes near the river.

“Bumbu River is a time bomb and is a threat to the city’s existence if it is continuously ignored by the government. Lae experiences heavy rainfall throughout the year so this issue must be addressed properly.”

Khay said he had raised this issue with previous governments but no one listened to him.

“I now call on the provincial government to look into this matter and find a long lasting solution to this threat. Constructing permanent barricades along the river banks or diverting the river are some ways to consider,” he said.

“Properties worth millions of kina and lives are at stake if something terrible happens. Erosion is slowly taking place and one day the river might burst out of its banks and cause a disaster,” he said.

