THE City Bunnies broke Bus Stop Spartans 16-8 in the Hohola Offseason rugby league competition last Sunday.

The Bunnies comprising talent from Gerehu beat Hohola’s Spartans in a physical clash at Ipi Park.

The Bunnies led by Port Moresby Vipers centre Nico Dom and former Enga Miok Billy Mano, held off an equally-determined Spartans.

The Spartans led 4-0 at half time but their resistance was broken by the more consistent Bunnies, who scored three second half tries.

Like this: Like Loading...