Bureaucracy failing people: O’Neill

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says the bureaucracy is failing to respond properly to the demands of the growing population and economy in general.

He told a business breakfast meeting in Port Moresby yesterday that more needed to be done to improve service delivery.

“We continue to cut the red tape in the public service,” he said.

“Although there are some significant improvements in the way we do business over the past few years, I think there is more that needs to be done.

“Our bureaucracy is still not responding in a friendly manner to demands of the growing population, the demands of the economy.

“Visas have always been an issue with many of the businesses that want to bring skilled workers into the country.

“Of course, we have tried to bring the immigration processes up to international standards.

“Recently, we have introduced the dual citizenship legislation.

“All the necessary legislations have been passed by Parliament –except that the bureaucracy has not been responding to the processes of naming those citizenship legislations in the country.

“But I hope that this will be rolled out in the next few months before we go to the elections.”

He also noted that some of the recommendations of by the Tax Review Committee were “very hard”.

“We have established a task force to review the taxation system. They have submitted to Government but they have also made some very hard recommendations which we believe the business community cannot afford,” he said.

O’Neill said an example was the increase in VAT from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

“While it’s tempting for me as a leader in Government to increase revenue, I don’t think it’s necessarily good for families,” he said.

