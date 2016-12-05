Burning coal for power is not okay

I AM quite shocked and very disappointed that we are allowing foreigners to try and convince right thinking Papua New Guineans that it’s okay to burn coal to produce electric power.

Even if the harmful products of burning of coal dramatically assist to deplete our ozone layers and speeds up the warming up of our green planet.

Even if the harmful products of burning of coal dramatically contribute to increasing sea levels.

Even if the harmful products of burning of coal dramatically contributes to the changing of our weather patterns and is affecting our crop yields.

We have just recently signed and ratified the Paris COP 21 Agreement regarding Climate Change and the use of Green Technology. We need to respect and honour that agreement.

There is proven technology available that can be deployed that is more economically and environmentally friendly using green technology to produce electric power of 50 KW up to 400 MW of power to any city, towns or rural areas for that matter that require such power capacity for its industries.

Luimack Johnson, Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...