Burnt police station to be replaced: Mayor

A K300,000 police station will be built to replace the one which was burnt down in West Taraka, Lae Mayor Koim Trilu Leahy says.

Leahy visited the site with an engineer on Monday to plan the construction of the facility.

The old West Taraka police station was burnt down last November by drunkards.

The city council will contribute K100,000, the provincial government will chip in K120,000 and the community will contribute K80,000 to build the new police station.

“It is important to have this police station in place,” Leahy said.

“If law and order is in place, other services will flow smoothly.

“Health centers will open, schools will open, businesses will open and people will enjoy peace and security if there’s a police station.”

Jack Kolsom, the managing director of Alternate Engineering which will build the station, said the building would retain its old shape but with a modern look.

“It will have a public complaints counter, a commander’s office, toilet, shower and a conference room,” Kolsom said.

“The second stage will include the construction of a cell block.

“We will put tiles and air-con in the building. It will take us about two months to complete the project.”

Leahy said law and order was important and needed to be maintained for a safer society.

Like this: Like Loading...