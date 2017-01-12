Bus operators increase fares

By JAMES APA GUMUNO

BUS operators in Mt Hagen city are taking advantage of the fuel shortage by hiking fares.

The bus fare from the Hagen main market to Kagamuga airport and from main bus stop in the city to the Togoba road junction which used to be K1 is now K2 for one way.

Since yesterday morning, the bus fare from Nebilyer district to Hagen city which used to be K4 increased to K5 for one way.

The same applies to other routes in the province.

Western Highlands provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari urged PMV operators to stop overcharging people.

Lakari said despite the roadblock in Chimbu, two fuel stations in Hagen city were still supplying fuel and there was no increase in the fuel price.

“It’s a daylight robbery by the PMV operators to overcharge their passengers. I want them to stop immediately,” he said.

He said there was no justification for any increase in the price of goods and services.

“Be realistic and charge your clients the normal fare or price until new supplies comes in after the roadblock is cleared,” he said.

