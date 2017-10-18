Bus owners may lose licences

By GYNNIE KERO

THE Road Transport Authority has warned PMV bus operators in Port Moresby to resume services today or face losing their licences.

Authority chief executive Nelson Terema said licences would be revoked from the current operators and awarded to those who were able to provide a reliable service to the public.

Terema held a meeting with Transport Minister Wesley Nukundj and key stakeholders in the transport industry in Port Moresby yesterday. Bus operators halted their services following an alleged assault of a bus driver by police on Monday.

“The step taken by the operators is uncalled for. They cannot hold the public at ransom,” Terema said.

“The matter (assault) is being investigated.

“We have bigger events coming up (and) children are sitting for (grade 12) examinations.

“It’s risky for women and children to walk (to and from home). This is not the first time bus operators did that.

“A platform has been created for them (operators/owners) to air their grievances.

“As far as the authority is concerned, this (strike action) should be the last.

“If they continue, their licences will be revoked and given to somebody who can provide the service.”

