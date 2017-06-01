Bus owners warned about overcharging passengers

THE standard fare for Public Motor Vehicles (buses) operating in Port Moresby is 90t, regardless of the distance, an officer says.

Director of Traffic Acting Superintendent Joseph Joe said passengers must not be tricked by PMV buses into paying K2 or K3 unless approved by the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC).

He said that after receiving complaints that the buses were overcharging passengers on certain routes such as 4-Mile to Gerehu and Waigani to Downtown.

“The Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) has determined the fares that are supposed to be charged and that is 90t, regardless of the distance around Port Moresby,” Joe said.

“PMV Buses must not set their own fares and overcharge passengers, especially students travelling to school.”

Joe said there were no changes made by ICCC and PMVs doing that were breaching the rule set by ICCC.

He said whatever decision they made on fare

increases have to be discussed with ICCC.

Joe said PMV buses must not lean on distances, road conditions and traffic jams to increase fares.

Joe urged the passengers, especially students, forced to pay more to report the matter.

