Bus service under fire

IT has come to a point where the public transport system is manipulated by most ignorant route number nine drivers and their crews.

During rush hour, they do not complete their routes.

It is interesting to find that the main bus stop at Boroko near the traffic office is not aware of the behavior of the PMV drivers and their crews.

It will be a relief if traffic officers are stationed at all main bus stops during peak hours to help curb all ill practices.

I call upon the transport hierarchy to address the issue as it is a public concern.

Mr Gerehu

Like this: Like Loading...