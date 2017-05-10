Bus service priority set

OPERATORS of public service vehicles have been warned to stick to their designated routes as stated in their licence and not to deviate during the general election period.

Road Transport Authority chief executive officer Nelson Terema said they were not against operators hiring out their vehicles but it needed to be regulated so that it did not inconvenience the travelling public.

“We want to inform the candidates, the drivers and the crews as well as the public that PMV operators have been given licences to service designated routes,” he said.

“And when they are being hired out in large numbers, it does not allow for that primary function of the licence.

“We have warned the operators that they have been issued a licence to provide a service. If it (vehicle) is to be hired out, they will have to approach our office and we can issue them with a temporary pass.

“But that is to control and make sure there are enough buses servicing the routes. For certain routes, a certain number should be allowed to be hired while a reasonable number is there for the public use.

“There is an enforcement unit going around to make sure operators are complying with this. When they are not, it will be taken note of.

“The revocation of license is an option that will be looking at as a penalty for this during the elections. We are taking the first step by making them aware of this.”

Like this: Like Loading...