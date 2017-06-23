Buses for women donated

TWO of National Capital District Commission’s 49-seater buses have been transferred to the Ginigoada Business Foundation to be used to provide safe transportation for women in the city.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop, when presenting the two buses to the chairman of Ginigoada Business Foundation, David Conn, said the buses would relieve the problem of overcrowding.

“The Ginigoada Business Foundation has been running the MeriSeif Bus Programme and we are interested in what they have been providing up to now,” Parkop said.

“The services provided by this MeriSeif Bus has been very good and very popular but there is not enough capacity because they had only one MeriSeif Bus so these two buses can assist them.”

He said the MeriSeif Bus service was aimed at making Port Moresby a safe city for everyone, especially women and girls.

Conn, on behalf of the Ginigoada, thanked the governor for the two buses and said the MeriSeif Bus Programme was for women and girls travelling to work or school safely without being harassed or threatened.

