Business advocate urges women to be positive

WOMEN should not underrate themselves but be positive and ready to move on, a business advocate said yesterday.

Founder of Gengold PNG Roselyn Polume said it was the first time the organisation had gathered women to discuss and listen to experiences of those successful in business.

The one-day meeting was well attended by more than 50 women from Lae city.

Polume said that it was not enough to be successful in business when there was still something missing in one’s life.

“To become successful in business and other areas in life, you must first be a leader in your family and have holistic approaches to what you are doing,” Polume said.

Gengold PNG is part of a worldwide business marketing group that assists people to be business-oriented and grow in their business.

Polume said the organisation encouraged mothers to have a vision and work towards achieving it from the start within the family unit.

