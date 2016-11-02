Business booming for Yapai potato project in Enga

Business is growing for the Yapai potato project in Laiagam, Enga, since its launching last month with Port Moresby supermarkets rushing to buy, according to entrepreneur Sam Talepakali.

He said this last weekend when giving an update on the project which was set up with the support of Fresh Produce Development Agency, and launched by Agriculture and Livestock Minister Tommy Tomscoll and Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas.

Talepakali commended Fresh Produce Development Agency for making the project possible in a remote part of Enga.

He told The National that after the launching, harvest of potatoes both for seed potatoes and for commercial purposes was continuing.

He said 12.3 tonnes had been shipped to Port Moresby via Lae since the launching.

“All of the potatoes that we brought are all sold out,” Talepakali said.

“The clients that we already have will keep us busy for the next three to six months. We will ramp up production as demand increases.

“I thought that I would send one 20-foot container a month but now I’m going to send two.”

The CPL Group is already the major buyer of Yapai potatoes which are sold at the group’s Stop ‘N’ Shop supermarkets around Port Moresby.

RH Hypermarket and Garamut Enterprises are also customers.

“We are really happy that we have been able to lock in these major supermarkets,” Talepakali said.

“Our potatoes sell out fast because they are of very high quality.

“So far, the product is selling well with good feedback from all our customers.”

Related