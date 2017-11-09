Business community keen to work with Apec

THE business community is committed to working with the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperationnations to achieve a prosperous Asia-Pacific region, according to the Apec Business Advisory Council chairman Hoang Van Dong.

Hoang is in Da Nang, Vietnam, where the 2017 Apec leaders’ summit is being held this week.

“We have commissioned a research by the USC Marshall School on why some in our economies question the value of open trade, investment and globalisation,” he said.

“Notwithstanding the tremendous benefits brought by trade and investment, domestic policies have not kept pace with the rate of change. We need to work with governments to show the actual benefits to our communities and identify additional steps to be taken to respond effectively to these concerns and the changes still to come.”

Hoang said ABAC members looked forward to having direct dialogue with the leaders.

“It is only by fully understanding the benefits of open trade and investment, and by business and government working together with our communities to adapt, that we will together realise the mighty potential of our region,” he said.

“In the last 11 months, we have been working very hard and we have presented to the leaders our recommendations.”

Like this: Like Loading...