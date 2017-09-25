Business leaders honour year’s best at national awards ceremony

BUSINESS heads converged on Friday at the Papua New Guinea Institute of Directors’ annual awards ceremony which promoted and recognised best practices in the private sector.

Institute president Ian Tarutia said: “Raising the standards of professionalism and optimising decision-making in the boardroom is what we should all be aspiring to do.

“This is our institute, so let’s work together to make things better.

“I am pleased to note that the level of governance in our State-owned enterprises, government agencies and statuary authorities has also improved.

“This has been evidenced by the appointment of good, skilled and competent individuals from the private sector on respective public sector boards to bring the wealth of knowledge on good governance practices.”

The awards were:

Bank South Pacific for the Best Annual Report of the Year;

Norton Rose Fulbright principal Karo Lelai for Female Director of the Year;

Paoua New Guinea Certified Practising Accountants’ managing director, Richard Kuna, as Male Director of the Year; and,

Digitec PNG Limited as the Innovative Company of the Year.

Digitec group chief executive Nirmal Singh said he was honoured with the award. “I am humbled and honoured to receive this award within five years of operation in Papua New Guinea,” Singh said.

“We source our solution with sustainability in mind and invest in innovative technologies that would enhance our customers’ business and make them benchmark of their industry.”

