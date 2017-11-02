Business mentor sees big potential for growth

PAPUA New Guinea has great potential for entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses, says Axel Peyiere, the co-founder of Start Up and Angels.

Peyiere said the organisation was about developing entrepreneurs.

It will hold events to promote the engagement of people starting businesses.

He said the idea was to bring together people with the same mindset to network and exchange ideas on how to develop businesses.

“We have speakers who are local entrepreneurs so ideas can be shared on how to start up and run a business,” he said.

“All countries have their own problems when it comes to doing business.

“With PNG, as an emerging economy, there is massive potential as markets have yet to fully-developed.”

