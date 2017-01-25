Business regulation vital: Aloi

BUSINESS regulation by provincial governments is vital to ensure locals are not marginalised in investment opportunities, according to Madang administrator Daniel Aloi.

Aloi was at the signing of a memorandum of understating with the Investment Promotion Authority yesterday in Port Moresby.

“What we are doing from our end is establishing a partnership, if not cementing a partnership that has always existed, except that we did not take it to the next level,” he said.

“What we are doing is to make sure that what IPA PNG is doing can be carried out on behalf of IPA in Madang. That is the kind of attitude that we have.”

Aloi said the arrangement was prompted from past undesirable business activities in the province that disadvantaged locals from business opportunities.

“In the last provincial assembly and provincial executive council meeting, one line of concern was that those who come to do business in Madang must have the consent,” he said. “If not, their intentions must be known by the subnational government. The reason being that we in Madang have scars from past investments that were good for the economy but not good for the provincial economy.

“When the arrangements and the rules of engagement and the consent were given at Waigani, the provinces were but recipients of this fair enough but the actual rules of engagement they did not understand. When that happened, they became more marginalised.”

