Business school to host sports day

THE Institute of Business Studies (IBS) will be hosting a sports day tomorrow at its Mount Eriama Campus from 9am to 3pm.

The annual sports day will see students and staff compete in a variety of sports including soccer, mixed basketball, mixed netball, volleyball, touch, darts, table tennis and chess.

IBS public relations executive Karen Lillie said the purpose of the sports day was a bonding activity for students and staff as they continue to reach their objectives of being successful citizens of the country.

“This is an annual event for students and staff. Each semester, the student representative council takes the lead in organising this event,” Lillie said.

“This is a time for team bonding and for staff and students to know each other well. Also, IBS always encourages students to take part in sports and have a fun-filled learning experience here.

“There will be more than 200 students and more than 60 staff competing in various sports during this event,” Lillie said.

Like this: Like Loading...