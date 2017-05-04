Business sector plans ahead

THE business sector is looking forward to working with the new government after the general elections, according to PNG Business Council executive director Douveri Henao.

He said for the first time, the private sector was being proactive.

“We understand that a new government requires sufficient information on what the private sector needs, to work with the state in developing some of their ideas and visions, and our ideas and visions,” Henao said.

“So it’s along those lines that businesses are preparing themselves to talk to Government.”

He said council was coordinating with other business operators and associations on what should be presented to the Government.

“We, the private sector, are not creating this demarcation that politics and government are on one side and businesses are on the other side. We have made that decision that the business of growth is the business of everyone including us,” Henao said.

“And so having this mobilisation or preparing ourselves for the new Government, that’s a strong indication that we are quite keen on ensuring that the right priorities are present so that we can work with the new Government to go forward.”

