Business summit to be held in Brisbane

THE 2017 PNG International Business Summit will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre in Australia on August 22 and 23.

Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer David Conn said developments in Port Moresby ultimately determined the future of the rest of Papua New Guinea.

“The argument that development only happens in Port Moresby is not valid, as the last five years has seen unprecedented development of infrastructure and business right throughout our country,” Conn said.

“However, as a capital city, Port Moresby must lead the way in attracting investors and creating a future city that has its rightful place in the booming Southeast Asia region. So this is our primary focus.”

He said they chose to hold the summit in Brisbane “as it puts us right in touch with developers and investors from all around the region”.

“As always, we are grateful for the support of our major sponsor BSP. We also welcome partners such as Kumul Consolidated Holdings and the NCDC.”

The summit has been an annual event for the chamber in the past five years. It will also feature a keynote address by Simon Baptist, Global chief economist, managing director of the Economist Intelligence Unit, Asia.

