Business as usual for Works, says Wereh

By MALUM NALU

IT is business as usual for the Department of Works and Implementation through the general election period, secretary David Wereh says.

He told The National yesterday that there was a lot of traffic, especially along the Highlands Highway, during the election period.

So his officers and contractors have been put on standby.

“In terms of logistics, we have a big role to play especially during the election, to keep the roads open,” Wereh said.

“Our officers are well aware of the importance of the national election and the need to keep traffic moving.

“We have ongoing problems at certain hotspots along the Highlands Highway.

“We will do our best, during the election period to ensure that the highway is in accessible condition.”

He said the K3 billion Asian Development Bank loan for development of the highway was now going through its final stages before approval.

He said it will be followed by expressions of interest from those who want to be involved.

“We’re hoping that towards the end of this year, rehabilitation and upgrading work along the problem sections will start,” he said.

“The Government together with Works can find some long-term solutions.

“We need to have very high engineering standards to handle the traffic, as well as land movements and weather.”

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told the FM100 radio talkback show last Thursday that the Highlands Highway would be built to international standard using the K3 billion Asian Development Bank facility.

Like this: Like Loading...