Businesses to be cautioned about poll period

PRESIDENT of the Lae Chamber of Commerce Inc. Alan McLay will be advising businesses to “maintain a high degree of vigilance” during the election period against criminal activities.

But he is optimistic that Lae will not face election-related problems based on the lead-up indications.

He was responding to questions from The National on how the general election could affect operations of businesses in Lae.

“As we enter the election period for the PNG national elections, there has been no indication that Lae will have any major electoral-related problems” McLay said.

“This is mainly due to the actual polling period for the Lae Open will be one day only.

“Of course we will be advising all business houses to maintain a high degree of vigilance, in case there are electoral-related problems or where the elections are used as an excuse to initiate crimes.

“Since the last national election, there have been student demonstrations and other social disturbances that disrupted Lae.

“And we must be ever wary of an outburst again during the upcoming elections.”

