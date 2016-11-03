Businesses invited to take part in celebrations

UNIVERSITY of PNG students are inviting businesses to promote their products and services at provincial day celebrations.

UPNG Morobe Students Union president Greg Guri told The National that it was an opportunity for businesses to set up stalls and conduct awareness.

“Not many people are familiar with services corporate houses are providing like the PNG National Identification (PNG NID) and banking services,” he said.

They will be holding their provincial day at the Constitution Park on November 12 where there will be traditional dances from the nine districts in Morobe.

“We also like to promote culture as when we leave our homes to attend schools far away, we connect back to our homes through our cultures and traditions so hosting the day is one way of us interacting back home,” Guri said.

