Businesses need roads

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says businesses, particularly small ones need roads to reach the markets.

He launched a K32 million road sealing project for the road from the Kompiam-Ambum district in Enga to the Wabag, the provincial capital.

O’Neill said the road was an example of the service his Government was focused on delivering.

“We have such great opportunity to create more jobs in our country and to produce more food. And by building more infrastructure, we make this possible,” he said. O’Neill stressed the importance of building roads which sustained and created businesses.

“The Kompiam-Ambum electorate is like my Ialibu-Pangia district where roads are the key infrastructure for the people to improve their lives as well as being the major link to businesses,” O’Neill said.

He praised the persistence of Kompiam-Ambum MP John Pundari for pushing the road project in his district.

