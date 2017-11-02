Businesses in residential zones

In any towns or cities where planners designate a zone as a residential zone, then that zone must consist of residences where people live in homes.

Likewise, if it is for school, then that zone is only for school.

What I am trying to bring to the attention of appropriate authorities is the number of guesthouses, lodges, inns, hotels and motels that are mushrooming around the Boroko area.

Boroko, I believe, is designated as a residential zone.

It is not only Boroko, but other suburbs as well, where many of these guesthouses have been built in designated residential zones.

I wonder if these guesthouses get the approval of the building board or the appropriate authorities before being converted into such havens.

I believe this is not right.

Can the appropriate authorities enlighten me on this issue?

Tumba Biinem

Port Moresby

