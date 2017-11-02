Businesses in residential zones
In any towns or cities where planners designate a zone as a residential zone, then that zone must consist of residences where people live in homes.
Likewise, if it is for school, then that zone is only for school.
What I am trying to bring to the attention of appropriate authorities is the number of guesthouses, lodges, inns, hotels and motels that are mushrooming around the Boroko area.
Boroko, I believe, is designated as a residential zone.
It is not only Boroko, but other suburbs as well, where many of these guesthouses have been built in designated residential zones.
I wonder if these guesthouses get the approval of the building board or the appropriate authorities before being converted into such havens.
I believe this is not right.
Can the appropriate authorities enlighten me on this issue?
Tumba Biinem
Port Moresby