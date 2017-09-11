Businesses support Goroka show

A good number of corporate entities and companies have supported Goroka show this year, show chairwoman Keryn Hargreaves says.

“Despite this year being an election year, some have maintained their support towards the staging of the 61st annual Goroka Show in a week’s time,” he said.

Some pulled out due to financial constraints.

Hargreaves also acknowledged the K150,000 sponsorship by Eastern Highlands government under Governor Peter Numu and the National Gaming Control Board for taking up the naming rights as this year’s major sponsor.

Other organisations that have assisted the show are the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited, Melanesian Trustee Services Limited, Ramu Agri Insustries Ltd, New Guinea Fruit Company, Trukai Industries Ltd, Ela Motors; Mineral Resources Authority, Home State; RD Tuna Canners; South Pacific Brewery, Fresh Produce Development Agency, Nestle PNG; Coca Cola Amatail, National Cultural Commission, Carrus Transport; Coral Sea Hotels (Bird of Paradise Hotel), Istana Ltd, Daewong Trading, ANZ Bank and Oil Search Limited (OSL).

Hargreaves called on more businesshouses to give back to the community by backing the show.

“All sponsors and relevant stakeholders will be entitled to know the show’s financial report unlike what was normally the case previously.”

