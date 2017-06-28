Businesses told to put fire detection system

THE PNG Fire service has called on businesses to install fire detection systems in their buildings.

Inspections showed that some business buildings did not have heat and smoke detectors or smoke alarms, said Waigani station fire commander Supt Arifeae Farapo.

“It is advisable to have detection systems throughout the building,” Farapo said.

“As soon as it detects a smoke, heat or fire, it gives of a warning.

“For larger buildings there must be sufficient exits so people can escape.

“Every building must comply with fire safety systems, must have fire safety systems in place as per the standards of the building code or fire code according to the usage and the classification.

“The classification or usage (of a building) determines the type of fire safety systems within a building. If we are to have a high-rise building, which is more than 25 metres (tall) it must have a sprinkler system.”

“If it’s a warehouse that’s more than 500 square metres then it must have a sprinkler system or an internal fire hydrant.”

Farapo said businesses needed to work with the fire service to ensure their workers are trained to handle fire in an emergency, including fire wardens who can operate fire extinguishers.

He said some businesses have asked the fire service to do fire safety inspections.

“We also serve them notices that we will be coming and conducting fire safety inspection,” Farapo said.

“It’s a 14-day notice so they must prepare themselves within 14 days so we can come around and do inspections.

“If they do not allow us to do inspections within that 14-day notice period, we work with them and find an appropriate to time to conduct the inspections.

“It’s a win/win situation and we respect their business times.

“Fire safety is a shared responsibility, for everyone including homeowners, property owners and businesshouses.”

Like this: Like Loading...