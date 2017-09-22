Businessman calls on Govt to revive transport unit

By ELIAS LARI

A WESTERN Highlands businessman is calling on the Government to revive the Plant and Transport Branch of the Department of Works to cut back on costs of hiring private vehicles.

Wilson Wingti says millions of kina has so far been spent by government agencies on hire cars when this money could have been saved for other purposes.

Wingti said the Government should revive the Plant and Transport Branch (PTB) of the Works Department so state agencies would use its fleets of vehicles in provinces instead of hiring from private firms.

He said that private firms were charging up to K1,000 for a day’s use of their vehicles.

Wingti said during the recent elections and other national events millions of kina were wasted on hire cars.

“When you calculate the number of vehicles you will see that more money has been paid out on a daily basis which is a waste,” Wingti said.

“If the PTB vehicles were used it can cost less per vehicle.

“Some of this money can be used on free health and education polices or to look at improving roads.”

