Businessman contests to address employment issue

AT the age of 74, Malcolm Kela-Smith is still flying helicopters and making an attempt to regain the Eastern Highlands governorship.

He was Eastern Highlands governor from 2002 to 2012 and is making a comeback bid as an independent candidate, banking on his popularity throughout the province where he is a household name.

“I’m still flying, causing mischief and enjoying it,” Kela-Smith said in Goroka. “It’s fun.”

He first came to Goroka in 1969 as a pilot with the Australian army. He stayed for about two years, joined a private firm, and in 1975, started his own helicopter company.

“Mi pikinini bilong Goroka (I’m a child of Goroka)

“Em asples bilong mi nau (this is now my home).”

Kela-Smith said he had an obligation to contest again because of the influx of jobs taken up by foreigners, little development in Goroka and Eastern Highlands despite the massive amounts of money in district and provincial funds, and the need to develop agriculture.

“The main reason I’m having a go is because when independence came, the white people left, and they gave all the stores to Papua New Guineans,” he said.

“When Paias Wingti did the Look North Policy, the trickle of foreigners coming in has grown to a stupid stage.

“Now, they undercut every Papua New Guinean because they don’t pay their staff properly.

“I’ve hired bakers who’ve been paid by the foreigners at K1.50 an hour, which is totally illegal.

“They don’t pay them on contract, and they bring in so many fake products: cigarettes, Mortein, torches, batteries.

“I’m fighting these foreigners.

“America says America first, and I’m saying, Papua New Guinea has reached a stage where we’ve got enough educated people, the transformation has been dramatic over the last 10 years, to say Papua New Guinea first.

“We know enough to drive bulldozers, we know enough to drive graders, we know enough to sit in shops.

“We’ve got foreigners who are selling buai and driving taxis.

“It’s got to stop.

“Whatever jobs we can do, we don’t need them.

“When we get the experts, no problem, but not jobs that we can do.

“There are too many people looking for jobs, too many young people going to university, getting out, no job.

“They can easily do a lot of these jobs (that foreigners are doing).

“That’s the primary reason I’m fighting.”

