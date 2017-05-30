Businessman convicted

By DEMAS TIEN

THE National Court has convicted Justin Parker of manslaughter after rejecting the businessman’s argument that he was acting in self-defence when he assaulted his employee, an aircraft engineer, two years ago.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika adjourned the case to July 3 when the court will hear submissions on sentence from defence lawyer Derek Wood and State lawyer Helen Roalakona.

Parker, the owner of the Golden Valley Enterprise, was charged with the murder of his aircraft engineer Lapan Nason on June 8, 2015.

Sir Gibbs, after considering the evidence, convicted Parker of the lesser charge of manslaughter because the court found that he had no intention of causing Nason grievous bodily harm when he assaulted him at about 4am on June 6, 2015. Nason remained unconscious in hospital until his death on June 8.

Sir Gibbs refused to accept Parker’s submission that Nason had punched him first and that he had acted in self-defence.

The court heard that on June 5, 2015, Nason failed to appear at the airport for an inspection by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority on a helicopter owned by Parker.

The inspection was important to Parker and he expected Nason to be present to answer technical questions.

The court was told that Parker spent the whole night playing pokies at two clubs in Port Moresby.

He then went to his residence at Badili where Nason also stayed.

Parker asked Nason why he failed to appear for the inspection.

Sir Gibbs extended Parker’s bail of K10,000 to July 3.

Like this: Like Loading...