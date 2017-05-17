Businessman funds K30,000 bridge in Jiwaka

PEOPLE at Eka in Jiwaka are celebrating the opening of a K30,000 bridge funded by Western Highlands businessman Luke Lukcee Mathew.

The bridge across the River Lel in the Anglimp-South Waghi electorate was opened last Saturday.

This bridge will be used by the people from Kulga, Nokpa, Roni and Kuli tribes and the Moge Akelika clan.

Mathew had visited Eka last month to attend the funeral of a friend and had to take a one-kilometre detour with the others because they could not use the old bridge.

“It is sad to see sick people forced to walk to seek medical assistance at the hospital. I decided to build the bridge because I did not want to see the people suffering,” Mathew said.

He said it was the right of the people to have basic services reaching them.

“This bridge has been cut off for a very long time – maybe more than 10 years – and people have been suffering,” he said.

“Now people will have access vehicles moving into their homes and villages.”

Eka leaders Jeffery Lep, Cr Thomas Koruwa and Evangelist Marcus Malt thanked Mathew for the assistance.

Koruwa said the people had been suffering because they could not use the bridge to cross the River Lel.

He said it was even dangerous for them to cross the river during wet season.

