Businessman gives K100,000 to reopen road

BUSINESSMAN Jacob Luke paid K100,000 to the landowners at Wandi in Chimbu after negotiating with them to allow work to reopen the Highlands Highway after six days of closure.

The section at Wandi had been closed since last weekend after a landslide damaged it.

Luke, the owner of Mapai Transport whose trucks use the highway, had negotiated a monetary settlement from his company with the landowners after they had demanded a K1 million compensation.

The landowners finally gave way when he promised to pay them K100,000.

The Works department also pledged to pay K500,000.

Luke said it was important to get the highway opened and urged the Government to improve its maintenance.

“The road washout at Wandi has highlighted the inability of the Government to act swiftly and meet the needs of the businesses and the people,” he said.

He said only 3 per cent of the Okuk Highway was in good condition, according to people using it daily.

“The government must take the step from talking about policies and its desire to repair and build infrastructure to actually getting it done,” he said.

“PNG needs good solid infrastructure, schools and hospitals that deliver reliable services to the average Papua New Guinean and those that can’t defend themselves.

“Having to rely on road contractors to work on credit and private citizens to pay for access on behalf of the PNG Government is shameful.

Luke thanked the Kaiaworks Construction company and managing director Godfrey Umba for the commitment to reopen the road.

