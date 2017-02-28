Businessman initiates repairs to feeder roads in Wau, Bulolo

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A LOCAL businessman in Morobe is using his own initiative to have feeder roads in Wau and Bulolo townships fixed.

Wayang Kawa, from Kweumbu village in Wau rural local level government, last Saturday, bought a new grader to have access roads in Wau in Bulolo district upgraded because of deteriorating conditions.

Kawa, owner of Kawa Trading, said after seeing the deteriorated road conditions and the sad state of access roads connecting Wau-Bulolo highway, he decided to buy the machine to help fix the roads.

“I have decided to do this out of my own pocket,” Kawa said.

“As a leader, I decided to do my bit to help the people.”

Kawa said he hoped the district, provincial government and national government would consider local business people and give them road contracts in their localities instead of brining outside contractors.

“This is my first purchase. I bought this machine for K410,000. I am planning to buy a front-end-loader next,” he said.

Kawa, who is also the deputy chairman of the Nakuwi landowners association in Bulolo, said he was planning to go into business arrangements in the future where his machines could be used for commercial purposes.

Patrick Arek, a sales executive of Agmark Machinery, who presented the keys to the grader to Kawa.

