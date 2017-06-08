Businessman opens auto-parts store and garage

MORE than K1.2 million was spent in the establishment of an auto-parts store and garage by a local businessman. It was opened yesterday.

Mack Group of Companies principal owner Mack Lawai told The National that he had been involved in the business after completing grade 6 in Wabag, Enga, in 1987.

Lawai has expanded his business from transport to construction. The auto-parts store is under Mandau Investments. The Mary Gold workshop is for the servicing of cars and mechanical work such as panel beating and tire repairs.

“Everything costs about K1.2 million. It is a permanent investment. I have a hire-car business with about 20 cars based in Mt Hagen and Goroka, plus shops at Six-Mile. I also am into construction and have guesthouses,” Lawai said.

He is from Wapenamanda in Enga.

“I have been doing business since l left school in 1987. I already have a workshop in Mt Hagen. I employ foreigners as well in my business. My general manager is from the Philippines. Altogether I have about 50 employees in all my businesses,” he said.

