Businessman raises concern about fuel cut

ANY fuel shortage will have an adverse effect on the transport industry and businesses which depend on it, a businessman said.

Comfort Taxi and Hire Cars general manager Dian Tangui said Puma Energy’s decision to stop the sale of unleaded petroleum and zoom at its fuel stations could lead to an increase in fares or the laying off of taxi drivers.

“Comfort Taxi relies heavily on fuel (unleaded petroleum) to do our transport business. Definitely we will be very much affected especially our business income,” he said.

“Other business financial obligations such as bank loans and wages for employees will also be affected.

“Comfort Taxis has a fleet of well over 140 taxis which need petrol to operate.

“If the shortage of fuel continues, inevitably we will lay off drivers.

“To run any form of business, fuel is regarded as one of the enabling factors for transport industry especially machines and vehicles to ferry people, goods and services.

“A shortage of fuel will certainly have negative impacts on businesses.”

