Businessman targets to alleviate poverty

BUSINESSMAN Michael Kandiu wants to alleviate poverty by changing the lives of people living in settlements.

Kandiu, 49 and from Irelya village in Enga, holds a Bachelor in Business Studies from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Economics from University of PNG. He also worked as a manager in various organisations in PNG and Australia before becoming a businessman.

Speaking last Friday in Port Moresby, Kandiu said he had identified problems the city was facing and their solutions, so he was contesting the election.

“The first and the foremost problem is that we need to change the life of the people living in settlements,” he said.

“Currently, the settlement life has not changed in terms of infrastructures.

“Talking about working-class people, semi-educated and informal sector people, all of them live in the settlements. Therefore, I intend to change the settlements into suburbs.

“I will purchase 2,000 scooters at a cost of K4.5million every year from Bangkok and distribute 500 to every electorate in NCD, including Motu-Koitabu.

“That will help alleviate poverty among the poor families that live in settlements and even the wives.”

