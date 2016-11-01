Busu Bridge repair work to take three weeks

By LARRY ANDREW

REPAIR work to the damaged Busu Bridge in Boana, Morobe, will take another three weeks to complete, an official says.

Provincial Works manager Morobe administration Charlie Sindang said the progress made so far by the three contractors – Besbu Construction, PNG Construction and UN Construction – was good and according to what was expected.

“We have back-filled the 15-metre gap and have not touched on the bridge itself because we do not want to disturb it as the foundation on the other end is also unstable,” Sindang said.

He called on the Nawaeb district, where the bridge was located, to assist in funding a footbridge.

“That will be greatly appreciated,” Sindang said.

“Because when we start working on the bridge, it will disturb the flow of commuters.”

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru visited the site and was happy with the progress of work.

“I commend them (contractors) for their tireless effort to get the bridge up to this stage,” Naru said.

