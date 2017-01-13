Busy schedule for indoor cricket

TEAMS participating in the PIH Corporate Indoor Cricket competition will play their matches from 10am on Saturdays and Sundays, with a number of double-headers starting this weekend until the finals, according to the Port Moresby Cricket Association.

The playoffs will have the top four teams from each pool advance to the Super 8s.

Teams ranked from fifth to 10th in their respective pools would advance to the plate playoffs.

Teams ranked outside the top 10 would miss out on the playoffs.

The playoffs were to start on the weekend of Feb 4-5, but with a number of rounds still to play, organisers were looking to start the playoffs on Feb 11-12.

Five rounds are yet to be played (including this weekend) for Avala (men’s), Lahara (men’s) and Laurabada (mixed), while Avurigo (mixed) has three rounds remaining.

POMCA had initially set out the draw to be played up to round 11 however, they felt that it was unfair on some teams not to have played all teams in their respective pools therefore, the decision was made to ensure all teams to play each other in the round robin matches up to round 13.

The three pools mentioned all have 13 teams in each of their pools, whereas Avurigo (mixed) has only 11 teams in their pool.

Going forward, any washouts that occur over the next few rounds will unfortunately not be replayed due to the time factor and availability of courts.

Washout matches will result in no points.

The round 9 match (mixed) between Brian Bell and NTIL has been rescheduled to next week.

