Butterfield deserves to be a test level
I had the opportunity to watch Tommy Butterfield play at the national football stadium against the hunters sometime last year.
I would keep him at test level for some time if I were the selectors.
He is a very special enforcer fearless in attack and in defence and he is fast as well.
Just watch him play, he is a complete rugby league machine with the required mental power to intimidate the enemy anytime he is in motion whether in defence or in attack.
A plus for the Kumuls.
Timon Wena
Mt Wilhelm