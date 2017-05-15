Butterfield deserves to be a test level

I had the opportunity to watch Tommy Butterfield play at the national football stadium against the hunters sometime last year.

I would keep him at test level for some time if I were the selectors.

He is a very special enforcer fearless in attack and in defence and he is fast as well.

Just watch him play, he is a complete rugby league machine with the required mental power to intimidate the enemy anytime he is in motion whether in defence or in attack.

A plus for the Kumuls.

Timon Wena

Mt Wilhelm

