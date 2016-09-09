Butterflies, Souths to replay

By JACK AMI

THE Port Moresby Rugby League women’s elimination final between the Butterflies and Souths will be replayed on Sunday at the National Football Stadium.

Their match yesterday afternoon was abandoned because of fading light, with the scores locked at 4-4.

Butterflies had the upper hand but did not capitalise on their opportunities, as a tiring Souths barely did enough to hang on. PRL operations manager Meke Maino called off the match because of concerns for the players’ safety.

The winner of the Butterflies -Souths match will take on reigning premiers Royals in the preliminary final on Wednesday.

The winner of the preliminary final then plays Paga Panthers in the grand final on Sunday week.

Butterflies, with rugby converts Mavis Mitaharo, Helen Abau, Augusta Livuana, Della Audama, Rachel Joe, Taiva Lavai, Presin Kuri and Lisa Bina are a better side than what they showed yesterday.

Souths did well to hold on while running on empty but did have a few things going for them with flyer Joan Kuman, Nancy Digal, Janet Johns.

Finals nerves got the better of both sides in yesterday’s encounter but two days should be ample time for the sides to regroup and get ready to put their best foot forward.

Related