Butterflies win

A STRING of forfeitures and one no-show by two sides has raised doubts about the viability of the expanded Port Moresby Rugby League women’s competition as Butterflies managed to beat Sisters 8-4 in their third round clash at the National Football Stadium’s Oval 2 on Friday.

Kone Storm, Magani, Kone Tigers, Dobo Warriors and Hohola Flies failed to show up for their weekend fixtures with only two matches completed.

The Northern Motel Ltd-sponsored Butterflies led by Della Audama, who scored a brace for her side, beat Sisters who got their points courtesy of a Brenda Goro try.

Audama broke through the Sisters’ defence carrying defenders Rita David and Nancy Milan over the line to level the scores in the 35th minute after Goro had earlier posted the first try.

Butterflies are unbeaten, along with two-time champions Royals and West, with two wins each.

Paga Panthers, who have three wins from three games, lead the competition.

In the second half, both sides did not make use of early opportunities and struggled to gain momentum but Audama swooped on a chance after spotting a gap in the Sisters’ line.

Round 3 Results: West 4 Hanuabada Hawks 0, Royals 18 Defence 4, Souths forfeited Kone Storm, Tarangau forfeited Magani, Paga Panthers forfeited Kone Tigers, Dobo Warriors-Hohola Flies (cancelled after teams failed to show up).

