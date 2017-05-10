B’ville aims to develop mining projects

THE Autonomous Bougainville Government has taken a huge step in its drive to develop the mining industry when it accepts applications for mining exploration licenses on Bougainville.

This follows the partial lifting of the mining and exploration moratorium on Bougainville.

President Dr John Momis said the event marked the resetting of relations between the people of Bougainville and the mining sector.

“As we move towards the Independence Referendum in 2019, and continue our journey towards full autonomy and reconciliation, it is timely to reflect on the work that has been done and the progress that has been made,” Momis said.

He said the agreement must work towards achieving financial self-reliance.

“What that means is that we must find ways to generate revenue and income so that we can meet the needs of all Bougainvilleans in the future,” Momis said.

He warned that the announcement in April 2017 was not about revisiting the past.

“It is not about going back to doing things the old way which caused conflict and concern,” he said.

“It is about putting in place a cautious and sustainable process that allows Bougainville to embark on a new journey of partnership – a journey where landowners, the Government and mining and exploration companies work together to ensure that the interests of Bougainville are always at the forefront of any decisions on whether to embark upon new mining projects, or rehabilitate existing mining sites,” Momis said.

