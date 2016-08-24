B’ville better off with PNG: PM
By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK
PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says Bougainville does not need independence but more Government support to rebuild its infrastructure.
“This Government is already doing that,” he told Parliament yesterday.
“They must have confidence in our Government.
“We have up to 2019 to tell our people on Bougainville that they are better off being part of PNG than alone.
“You see many countries with a population of 200,000, the likelihood of them surviving is very limited because they don’t have the economy strong enough to survive.
“Bougainville people are better off being part of PNG. That is what they have to know and the only way for us to win their confidence is by making sure that we deliver on what we say we deliver. Not letting them down. We have been letting them down for 20 years since the peace agreement.”
O’Neill was taking part in the debate on the review of the National Coordination Office of Bougainville Affairs.
“We put services like banking, telecommunication, restored the sea ports (Kieta wharf) and airport (Aropa airport), post office,” he said.
“The hospitals and schools are functioning. The District Service Improvement Programmes and Provincial Service Improvement Programmes are working.
“Most of the roads from Buka (North Bougainville) down to Buin (South Bougainville) are improving – in fact they are been sealed.”
He said bridges destroyed during the crisis were been rebuilt with the help of the Japanese Government.
I think this just a cover up by the PM. With the LNG project benefits delayed and corruption allegations against him I think Bougainville is better off without PNGs help because we have all resources from the tip of our island right to the edge and are better of without PNG. The developments taking place are rightfully ours as the monies from the Panguna Mine shaped PNG from its pre independence days with Bougainville being the least develop province in PNG.
Bougainville is part of PNG and one of our Province. The Government needs to honour its commitments in rebuilding AROB as Panguna mine have sustained PNG economy for sometime and its about time the PNG government repay the Bougainville people and build infrastructures destroyed during the war. In my opinion the war fought was not a PNG war, it was the master mine of foreign nation with external interest that got us all into it and lives lost on both sides. The ABG and PNG government needs to sit down and talk diligently to avoid mistrust and ill will. on a broader note, we should remain as one people and one country…though diverse in many areas, we are beautifully made and placed. united we stand!