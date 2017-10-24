B’ville Copper appoints Togolo, Graham to board

THE Bougainville Copper Limited has appointed Mel Togolo and Peter Graham to its board of directors.

Board chairman Robert Burns said the company was delighted by their inclusion given the extensive experience and unique perspectives each would bring.

“Mel and Peter are highly regarded in PNG and have intimate knowledge of the resources industry both here and abroad which they have gained through what can only be described as long and distinguished careers,” Burns said.

Togolo held senior positions with Bougainville’s former North Solomon government between 1978 and 1990, including the role of chief secretary.

He had a notable career in the resources industry in PNG and overseas for almost 25 years. Since 2006, he had served as Nautilus Minerals Inc PNG country manager.

Graham served as managing director of ExxonMobil PNG Limited from 2009 to 2015 with responsibility for ExxonMobil’s oil and gas interests in PNG. It included the delivery of the US $19 billion (K60bil) PNG LNG Project through to a successful start-up.

He also had an illustrious career in the minerals, oil and gas industries spanning over 40 years in senior technical and leadership positions.

Graham is currently the Ok Tedi Mining Limited managing director and chief executive officer.

In October 2016, he was appointed the independent director and chairman of Kumul Minerals Holdings Limited.

