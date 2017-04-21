B’ville govt calls for reform of body

THERE is an immediate need for reform in the Joint Supervisory Body (JSB) which is responsible for implementing the autonomous arrangements on Bougainville, according to the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG).

The JSB operates under the Bougainville Peace Agreement and is underpinned by the PNG and Bougainville constitutions.

It is an important mechanism through which the two governments manage the complex arrangements related to autonomy.

Under the agreement, the JSB’s role is to act as an oversight body in relation to the Peace Agreement implementation, a consultative forum and a dispute resolution mechanism.

Other than the signing of the overarching memorandum of understanding on the drawdown of powers and implementation work to establish the Bougainville Referendum Commission, no other work has progressed.

President Dr John Momis, in discussions with Prime Minister Peter O’Neill last week, expressed concern at the level of inaction on the part of officials.

“If we are to make real progress there is a need for reform, it is not enough to drift from one JSB to the next without achieving goals and delivering on expectations,” he said.

