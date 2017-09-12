B’ville MPs vow to work together, rebuild province

THEY may be sitting on opposite sides in Parliament but the two Bougainville MPs have promised the people that they will work together to prepare the region for the 2019 referendum.

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu is in the Opposition while Central Bougainville MP and Minister for Bougainville Affairs Fr Simon Dumarinu is in the government.

They told the Bougainville community in Port Moresby that they would do things together for the benefit of the people.

The other two Bougainville MPs are Regional MP Joe Lera and North Bougainville MP William Nakin.

Masiu said the four of them had a common goal.

“I can assure the people of Bougainville that we, their leaders have agreed to work together because we have a common goal, and that is (achieving the 2019) referendum,” he said.

“We know the cries of our people, and we will be work toward becoming a sovereign nation in the future.

“Rebuilding Bougainville is not easy but have the heart to rebuild our home. That is why we will stand together.”

Dumarinu said for Bougainville to achieve referendum, the people and their autonomous government must work with the PNG government.

“A good relationship between both governments is key to Bougainville to achieve its objectives. Therefore, as the Minister for Bougainville Affairs, I will make sure the relationship is maintained.”

